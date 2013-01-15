UK Models Facebook Fans Discuss News of Liverpool FC's Signing of Daniel Sturridge

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2013 -- The England striker, for a fee which has yet to be disclosed. Discussing the move, Sturridge said that he was delighted, and humbled to be with the team, adding that he intends to stick around for many years to come.



The striker had played at Manchester City for just over three years before he decided to join Chelsea in 2009, after which he was loaned out to Bolton two years later. Having only managed one Premier league start this past year, due to an injury-laden season, Sturridge is thought to have had a full medical in December before being signed to Liverpool.



Sturridge insisted that Brendan Rogers, the Reds manager, had not promised him a role as central striker, despite the fact that there were many rumours to the contrary. It is thought that Rodgers was simply eager to add to his current number of striking options, having loaned Andy Carroll to West Ham in August of 2012, and later, missing out on signing up Clint Dempsey, the Fulham Striker.



Sturridge has scored an impressive thirteen goals whilst with Chelsea during the last season, eleven of which were scored in the Premier League. However, due to a bad hamstring injury, his opportunities have been limited throughout this campaign, and he has not, as of yet, featured in any games, since a match held on the 17th of November.



About Daniel Sturridge

Sturridge began his career with Coventry City, during which time he was spotted and bought by Manchester City, at the young age of sixteen, in a deal which was initially worth £50,000. By 2008, he had become the team’s top scorer. In total, the striker has made thirty two appearances whilst with Manchester City, and scored six goals before he decided to move on to Chelsea. He then gained more experience in international matches during the summer of 2012, when he served as one of the key members of the Great Britain team during the London Olympics, and ended up scoring two goals.



Ian Ayre, Liverpool FC's managing director has said that Sturridge is someone who they have always had their eye on, and had garnered the interest of Liverpool's manager right from the beginning of his career.



