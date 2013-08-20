UK Models Facebook Fans Read About Winner of Plus Size Modelling Competition

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- UK Models female client base were impressed when they heard that Simone Charles was named as the winner of a modelling competition recently, beating five thousand other contestants. The size eighteen student hails from the city of London and is just twenty years old. She is now signed to one of the UK's top agencies, Models 1, and is set to grace this month's cover of Slink, a plus size fashion magazine. In addition to this, Simone is now the new face of Beauty in Curves, a new line of luxury denim clothing.



UK Models Manchester clients read that the competition was hosted on the social media site Instagram, and asked contestants to upload photos of themselves. The competition was aimed at plus size girls who wanted to become models, and so allowed only those who were a size twelve and upwards to enter. Simone, standing 5ft 10 inches tall, with a perfect hourglass silhouette, caught the eye of the judges and went on to win the competition. Simone said she was delighted to have won, explaining that it was a great way for 'normal' women to get involved in the modelling industry.



Simone went on to say that she had a small amount of previous experience, having done some amateur modelling for a number of local fashion designers, and had won the 2012 contest, Miss Curvaceous. However, UK Models male clientele note that getting signed to Models 1 is Simone's biggest achievement yet. She told reporters that she has been speaking with her friends who work in the modelling industry, getting tips and advice from them on what to expect. She added that it is her dream to become the face of a high end, international fashion brand like Prada or Gucci.



Simone explained that she wants to be the type of model that she wished had been around when she was a young girl; one who accepts and loves her body, and is not ashamed of her curves. When she was growing up, social media was just starting to take off, and there were very few curvy models to be found in fashion magazines. This made Simone feel very insecure, but now she has learned to embrace her figure, and hopes to be an inspiration to young girls. UK Models London fans read that whilst currently, Simone is studying the subject of Psychology at university; she plans to put this on hold, as her modelling career is starting to take off.



About Simone Charles

Simone Charles has won a social media modelling contest. Her prize includes a contract with the agency Models 1. She was chosen over five thousand other contestants, and says that she hopes to serve as an inspiration to curvy young women.



Company: UKmodelshop

Website: http://www.ukmodels.org.uk

Location: London

Contact: Paul Jerome / pauljerome6@gmail.com