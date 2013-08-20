UK Models iPhone App Users Learn More About Rising Star, Miles Hurley

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Whilst for some, becoming a successful model requires a lot of dedication and hard work, others are simply born lucky. For sixteen year old Miles Hurley, the nephew of actress and model Elizabeth Hurley, it's a bit of both. Miles is quickly becoming known as a rising star in the modelling industry.



With a defined upper lip, prominent nose and strong cheekbones, Miles certainly shares some of his aunt's most striking facial features. UK Models iPhone app users read that he was discovered by a modelling agency called Next Model Management whilst walking around Camden Market a few years ago. Whilst Elizabeth Hurley first began modelling at the age of twenty nine, Miles is starting out at a much younger age. Although his aunt had nothing to do with him being 'discovered', she has let the public know about the family connection; UK Models agency followers saw a tweet from the actress, in which she introduced Miles as her 'handsome nephew'. Since then, Miles has started to become a celebrity in his own right.



Scouted at the age of fourteen, Miles was, up until recently, just a normal, football-loving student. However, he describes himself as being very determined and has announced that he intends to focus on his modelling career full time. The head of the men's division at his agency, Sarah Vickery, says that she and her team knew almost immediately that Miles was a star in the making. Vickery went onto explain that they have already started to send him out to casting calls, and are hoping to include him in some upcoming fashion shows in the near future. UK Models female clientele also read that Miles will be working with some high end luxury brands, although the names of these brands have not yet been made public.



Whilst his career is still in its early stages, it's already gaining momentum; UK Models London clients heard that Miles has already been signed to another agency in Paris called New Madison. In addition to this, Models.com named him Model of the Week, and he has been included in a photo shoot for GQ. He also made an appearance in a video called Boys by Girls, by Anna Victoria Best. If these recent achievements are anything to go by, Miles will be modelling for brands like Gucci and Versace in no time at all.



About Miles Hurley

Miles Hurley, whose aunt is the famous actress and model Elizabeth Hurley, is quickly rising to fame as a male model himself. He has been signed to two agencies, and is likely to be booked for several upcoming fashion shows.



Company: UKmodelshop

Website: http://www.ukmodels.org.uk

Location: London

Contact: Paul Jerome / pauljerome6@gmail.com