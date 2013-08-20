UK Models London Clients Intrigued by Editor's Opinions on What It Takes to Be a Successful Model

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- On paper, the life of a model seems to be a charmed one; women like Rosie Huntington Whiteley, Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss get to travel all around the world, wear beautiful clothes and earn plenty of money at the same time. However, the reality is that being a model is not all glitz and glamour; there's a lot of hard work involved, and if you want to make it to the top, you have to have the right attitude. Recently, UK Models Facebook friends read an interview with Rebecca Tanner Rolf, Model Advice's editor, in which she offered her top tips on becoming a successful mode;.



Rebecca explained that you must be confident in front of the camera, and in front of large audiences; there's no room for shyness in modelling. You must feel at ease when you're photograph's being taken. In addition to this, Rebecca says that it's essential to know what particular type of modelling you're suited for, whether it's glamour, character, commercial or fashion modelling. However, UK Models Manchester clients say that it's a good idea to try out more than one type - you may discover that your body type is right for several different categories of modelling.



According to Rebecca, you also need to have a certain amount of acting skills; photographers will expect you to be able to portray a wide range of emotions. This is something which UK Models female clientele are familiar with; you must be able to perform, on demand when you go to casting calls, or when you're on a photo shoot. As such, it may be worth investing in some acting classes.



Carving out a career for yourself in the modelling industry is not an easy task, which is why, Rebecca says, you have to be exceptionally hard working and determined. No matter how beautiful you might be, you will inevitably be rejected by modelling agencies and get turned down at casting calls, and the way in which you react to these kinds of setbacks will determine how successful you are. UK Models London clients say that a positive attitude goes a long way in this particular industry. When you are hired for a modelling gig, you need to be professional, pleasant, and above all else, patient; shoots can last for hours and it may take a long time to get everything set up. Rebecca says that behaving like a diva when you're on a shoot, is a sure-fire way to ruin your chances of a modelling career.



The editor of Model Advice offers some insight into becoming a successful model. She discusses everything from attitude to choosing a modelling category to work in.



Company: UKmodelshop

Website: http://www.ukmodels.org.uk

Location: London

Contact: Paul Jerome / pauljerome6@gmail.com