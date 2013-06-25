UK Models London - Karina to Start Plus-Size Model Workshop

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- Plus-size models are beginning to be recognized and appreciated with exuberance. The British model Saffi Karina will even be starting Curve Project London for plus-size models in the UK. She is not the only larger model to be recognized however, there are many who model clothes and swimwear in sizes 10 and larger.



Jennie Runk is modeling swimsuits for H&M. She was shocked at the attention the campaign brought since the swimwear is meant to be curve-resistant. Designed to seemingly lessen the curves of larger women seemed to increase attention to the beauty of Runk. She is handling the attention well though, and tells women to embrace and focus on being the best version of you; there is nothing wrong with being larger.



Tara Lynn has been touted for her curves by Elle France and Elle Quebec has also featured a curvier model with their cover featuring Justine LeGault. UK models forum users are also discussing larger models and the opportunities that are becoming available. Many models that frequent UK modelsport also agree that swimwear should be designed for and modeled by curvier and fuller figured women.



Velvet d’Amour is an outspoken plus-size model and has taken the industry by storm on more than one occasion. She feels that fashion needs to catch up with women of size and offer more for the fuller figured women that are also beautiful. UK Modelshops frequenters agree that more fashions should be tailored to women larger than a size 8.



There are definite changes coming for the models considered plus-size. Opportunities for those who used to model smaller sized clothes and have been shunned because of changes in their bodies are on the upswing also. The UKmodels iPhone app users also say that the app may be able to assist larger size girls should they want to pursue a modeling career. The world is a changing place and focus of the fashion industry is changing too; for the better if you are a plus size model.



About Curve Project London

Saffi Karina is starting a plus-size model workshop in London. This project will focus on mentoring, hair and makeup instruction, runway tips, casting and photo shoot opportunities, and experience working with established plus-size models. It will strive to show young women of any size that they can be a model and be successful. Its main focus is that it is not necessary to be thin to be a model and break into the fashion industry.



