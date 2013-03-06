UK Models - Model Agencies Seek Unique Talent Cues

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2013 -- Modeling has come a long way from being a ‘talent only’ profession to a profession that takes its roots from promotion. Today, model agencies all across UK want something more, something different and something new from their recruits. They need talent that is modeling related, but they also need their models to be able to take their skills to new clients and book castings using innovative promotional techniques.



What has come from this growing need is the prevalent use of the Z cards. UK Models which is a well know modeling company in London has developed these cool new cards to help models make the most of their castings without wasting even a single opportunity. What these cards essentially do is that it helps the models talk about their skills by displaying a business card which has all the details casting agencies look for.



The traditional approach to book a casting is to visit the model agencies and submit a portfolio. While this approach is still being followed, casting agencies are not finding enough time to go through the portfolios in detail. As a result, good talent is being ignored. A Z card which is an innovative technique to market a model’s skills is more than just a regular card. It is a card that can decide the fate of the model that very moment it is presented.



These cards are not just convenient for the model agencies but, they are equally useful for the upcoming models who find it hard to carry all the material with them when they travel on tours. Z cards are easy to carry, easy to store and easy to hand over. These cards have all the details the agency needs to know and all the details a model needs to be able to land a good project.



Z cards are also very affordable since they don’t demand as much investment as required to create a portfolio. Model agencies are showing inclination towards those who carry these cards because this shows how up to date a model is with the changing marketing trends in the industry.



Besides the vital stats of a model, these cards also contain pictures of the model depicting various looks. Every inch of the space on the card is used to display skills of the model in every way possible. These cards are fast catching up with the industry as more and more models are seen carrying them. These cards are also being exchanged in fashion shows and helping models build a strong professional network.



Z cards have in a way changed how modeling portfolios are managed. These cards offer a ‘no nonsense’ approach to marketing and in future too are likely to become the most used modeling accessory.



