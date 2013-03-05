Uk Models Offer Support Services for Fresh Faces to Be Models

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- UK Models, a model support service based in London, provides services for fresh faces aspiring to take a foothold in the cut-throat modeling industry. The services of UK Models include giving advice to modeling aspirants to equip themselves with the necessary tools for aiding them to be models. The tried and tested methods and advice of UK Models has helped a lot of models to start their career in the industry.



The services of UK Models help those who join to have a holistic training that will help them take the first steps in the modeling world and land contracts with good modeling agencies. The central London location, industry experience and professional advice provided here have helped UK Models carve a niche for itself. People can register for the services of UK Models for free, even though other services like portfolio creation are not provided free of cost. The supports service will not post promotional pictures of models in the website nor will it offer jobs. Testing and casting of models are also not done at UK Models and it is not to be mistaken for a makeover studio.



UK Models has put together a 5-step process that will help the aspirants in their efforts to be models. They say, “We provide a number of different services from assessment days, z cards to eFolios. Although we are not an agency as we do not find you work, we will provide all the services and products you need, as well as the advice, to direct you through the early days of breaking into the industry.” Some of the tools that UK Models provides are portfolios, Z cards, efolios, model bootcamp etc.



A customer who signed up for the services of UK Model said, “My day at the studio was amazing, everything I dreamed about happened. The photos at the end of the shoot were outstanding, professional and worth the money I spend on them. Hopefully now I will get many agencies to come after me and I’ll be able to have modelling as a future career.”



The website of UK Models enumerates several tips on how to be a model and what the whole process involves. There is a section which gives general advice to models and parents. The blog section keeps the aspirants up-to-date about the trends in the modelling industry.



