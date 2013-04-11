UK Mums Can Do Home Businesses for Under £200 Startup

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2013 -- Mums in the UK, if you want to start a business and are still asking the question, “What business do I do”, this London-based business strategist has released a free report to share with you how to source lucrative money-making opportunities online and in your local areas. It includes 30 low-cost work from home business ideas for about £200 or less startup.



Several days ago, a fellow mum entrepreneur, Faith Nwosu sent an email to Valentina Ibeachum requesting her help to answer a question some mums on a 13000+ Facebook group (Adorable Mums) were urgently seeking answers to. That is, “I have about £200, but what business can I do?” Faith had attended previous business workshops and seminars where Valentina had shown aspiring business men and women how they could start businesses for less than £300 and in some cases zero capital! So she knew that Valentina Ibeachum was the right person to ask.



In the United Kingdom alone there are six thousand six hundred searches made on Google for “home business ideas”. While global searches come to about seventy-four thousand. This clearly shows that people are desperately looking for the answers contained in this free report.



In this report, Valentina will show mums how to locate lucrative money-making ideas they can do from home, understand what makes a business idea profitable, and 7 steps to establishing a great business. You can get this free report from her website 4WomeninBusiness.co.uk/mums



About 4WomeninBusiness.co.uk

Valentina Ibeachum, the founder of 4WomeninBusiness.co.uk is a mum and a London based business strategist who specialises in helping women start up and grow profitable businesses. She started her career as a catering assistant but can now list companies and organisations like PriceWaterhouseCoopers, Goldman Sachs, European Medicine Agency, and UCL as businesses that she has provided consultancy services to. For more information, visit http://4womeninbusiness.co.uk.



