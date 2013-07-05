Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2013 -- Grocery retailers will outperform the wider non-food market over the next five years. Health & beauty will to dominate, while in a reflection of the wider market, music & video will be decimated by digital delivery and online content. Space growth and online improvements will drive grocers growth over specialists, however the recovery of the latter in later years will intensify competition



Non-food has struggled compared to food & grocery retail in recent years, with largely negative volume growth. Grocery retailers have benefited however, their high levels of footfall have provided them with a captive audience of shoppers looking for value and convenience in non-food



Each of the Big Four grocers will gain market share in 2013 apart from Morrisons, which will see share stall owing to its slow expansion into clothing and homewares. Tesco remains dominant thanks to its significant space advantage and market leading position in the food & grocery sector.



With the space race decidedly over among the grocers, attention now turns to smaller stores and a compelling online offer. Larger stores remain however, and the grocers must think of ways to drive footfall, using instore services for example. A clear online strategy will be important, integrating click & collect, mobile and digital delivery.



