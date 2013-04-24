UK Online RC Hobby Shop Delivers Difficult Order Quickly and Efficiently to "Premier" US Federal Agency

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2013 -- HobbyPit.com, an online RC hobby shop supplying parts to hobbyists around the world was recently recognized as a leader in customer service for the way the company approaches client service and customer orders. The owner of HobbyPit.com has developed a website that features goods from renowned companies like Futaba and OS Max for models and radio control devices that are popular with hobbyists. The site carries many parts that are very hard to find. That means that the site is often inundated with requests that are not that easy to fill. When that happens the owner of this site goes above and beyond to satisfy his client and fulfill their order. That is the reason that HobbyPit.com is considered tops in customer service and order fulfillment.



A recent occurrence shines light on what makes HobbyPit.com a leader in customer service. When a major U.S. federal agency approached HobbyPit.com with a very sizable order the HobbyPit team had to scramble because they didn’t have all of the items in stock at that moment. Not content to reject the order, HobbyPit owners reached out to the agency, explained the situation and proposed a solution. Within days, they had reached out to other suppliers and were able to fulfill the order. Just seven days after the order was placed and it looked like it might not be fulfilled, the agency received the full order and was able to move forward with their plans.



It’s this level of commitment to their clients and the orders placed that makes customers pay attention to HobbyPit.com and to quickly let others know just how great this company is when it comes to customer service and order fulfillment. The HobbyPit.com website is also a major reason that the company gets the accolades it does. The site is designed so that customers can quickly find the product they need and then read about the features of the product before purchasing directly from the site. As the above story illustrates, when a customer places an order they can be assured it will be fulfilled and received in short order no matter what the HobbyPit team has to do to get the job done.



To learn more visit www.hobbypit.com or contact the company via the handy form on the “Contact Us” page of the website.



About HobbyPit.com

HobbyPit.com is an effort of a network of people working in the e-commerce world. It started off as a quest to find affordable parts for the modeling hobby, and led us to making this commercial venture.



HobbyPit.com has been online for more than seven years, finding markets, adjusting prices and finding the right path to enter.



Media Contact

Jason H.

contact@hobbypit.com

London, UK

http://www.hobbypit.com