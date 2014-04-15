UK Online Store Provides Innovative Range of Multideck Chillers for Catering Businesses

Manchester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- In food retail and catering business there are occasions when one needs to display the foods one wants to sell. This is especially the case with cafés and restaurants and especially super markets where fresh fruits and vegetables, fresh meat, dairy products or freshly cooked, baked or made foods are to be displayed so as to make it easy for the customers to select and buy. For such cases the multideck chillers are available at this website.



There are a number of advantages of purchasing multideck chillers from this website. The best thing about this is one can make the purchase completely online using the internet and a computer. Hence, all such problems that come with conventional shopping like going to the store to find about the products available, wasting time in traffic and wasting money on transportation can be avoided. One can find out about the products available, select the product most suitable and make payment for the products online, without having to move out of one’s home. And finally, the company provides free shipping which means the product is delivered to one’s home free of cost.



The website says, “Whether your requirement is for a small convenience store or a large supermarket we have the cabinet to successfully sell your chilled goods. Choose from a huge range of multidecks including low height cabinets ideal for impulse sales and promotions, units for specific goods such as fruit and vegetable or fresh meat and shutter options for added security outside of business hours.”



The website provides a wide variety of products including fresh meat multidecks, fruit and vegetable multidecks, shutter multidecks, low height multidecks, slimline multidecks and much more. Depending on the purpose for which the multideck chillers are to be used, various different designs and models are available. Apart from providing a wide variety of items and models to choose from, this website makes it easy for the customers to buy necessary product through the ‘free order and advice line’. Apart from that this website also provides its customers with free shipping all over UK. And finally, the website provides a safe and secure gateway for ordering and paying for the products of one’s choice. Hence, doing business with this website is advantageous in more than one ways.



About corrchilled.co.uk

The website https://www.corrchilled.co.uk/Multidecks provides various multideck chillers suitable for displaying food products in super markets, bakeries and other catering businesses at affordable prices.



Media Contact

James Castle

james@corrchilled.co.uk

Corr Chilled UK Ltd

The Forum, Suite 24,

Tameside Business Park,

Windmill Lane, Denton,

Manchester M34 3QS

Telephone: 0161 320 2670

URL: https://www.corrchilled.co.uk/Multidecks