UK PPI Claims Ltd Offers Solution for PPI Mis-sold to Consumers

Crawley, UK -- 01/17/2012 -- UK PPI Claims offers claim back service for Payment Protection Insurance premiums that have been falsely sold to consumers alongside of loans, credit cards and mortgages.



Payment Protection Insurance was a program designed to help consumers with credit and loan payments by covering debt that was outstanding. It was popularly sold by banks and lenders as a type of overdraft product or add-on loan. In general, PPI was designed to protect a borrower who is unable to pay their debts due to unforeseen circumstances such as unemployment, death, accident or sickness. PPI would cover the overdraft of payments for up to 12 months in most cases.



Many consumers were sold Payment Protection Insurance without their full understanding. This means that these consumers paid costly premiums for a policy that was not suitable for their current circumstances. UK PPI Claims is helping consumers get their lost money back from these lenders. Consumers can start the claim back process by filling out the form online. A representative will review the claim and contact the client before anything is processed. This service is available for no upfront fee. The total cost is 25% of the money earned in the claim back and if a PPI claim is not successful, then the consumer does not owe any money. UK PPI Claims states that it takes 8 to 10 weeks to fully process a claim and have a refund issued.



About UK PPI Claims

About UK PPI Claims

The company owning UK PPI Claims is based in the United Kingdom and works on behalf of consumers who have been mis-sold Payment Protection Insurance.