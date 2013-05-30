UK Printing Company Reaches out Through Facebook

South Harrow, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- PrintingDirect, the online printing and business cards’ specialist, is developing a presence on Facebook. A spokesperson for the company says, “We think it’s important for our customers to be able to talk to us on Facebook. There’s no other platform that gives us the same opportunity. We’re looking forward to building an online community.”



PrintingDirect is an offset printer like no other. It gives its customers, other businesses and organisations, the ability to design products online and get an instant quote for price and delivery. Although the company produces a wide range of marketing material, cards, corporate Christmas cards and business stationary, it’s in the area of business card design and delivery where it’s really blazing a trail.



As well as offering customers the ability to design their business card online, PrintingDirect also offers innovative cards in metal, plastic, raised print or folded.



Customers have 2 basic ways of ordering online: Upload your own artwork or design your card online using the company’s own card designer. It really couldn’t be any easier. Customers don’t need their own artwork or software.



When it comes to the style of card customers want to order, just navigate to the order page by hitting the appropriate button. Each style, whether standard or double-sided or metal has an instant quote feature where you click a link on the volume and you get the price and delivery date confirmed. There’s also a facility to get a Non Standard Quote if you want to order something very specific. This really is the printing company that’s thought of everything when it comes to business cards!



A spokesman for the company says, “Business cards are one of the marketing tools every company buys. But many businesses are only now just realising the design possibilities. Standard high quality business cards can be the perfect choice. But there are other options too, and they are more affordable than ever before.”



