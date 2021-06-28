UK Procurement and Supply Chain Recruitment Supporting Europe-Wide Supply Chain Review

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2021 -- There has been significant change across supply chains in recent months as retailers look to respond to the shifts that have resulted from pandemic conditions. In the UK firms are set to on-shore more than £4 billion of products over the coming 12 months in an attempt to evolve procurement strategies to respond to the pressures that many currently face. The story is the same further afield too with seven out of the 10 largest retailers in Europe carrying out a review of supply chains thanks to the pandemic and many seeking to switch to production located in domestic economies. The main driver for this is the weaknesses that were exposed in many supply chains by the pandemic and the need for retailers to be more resilient to circumstances such as this in the future. A failure to adapt post-pandemic could be incredibly costly - in fact, one study estimated that if supply chains don't adapt global markets could lose up to £5 trillion as a result.



DSJ Global has a long and rich history in UK procurement and supply and chain recruitment. The firm was established in 2008 and has worked alongside the market as it has evolved, including during the challenges of the pandemic. With a reach that extends across the UK to major cities including London, Manchester and Birmingham, DSJ Global has a deep knowledge of UK procurement and supply and chain recruitment nationwide. This is combined with a unique international perspective that comes from being the hiring partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group. Securing business talent in end-to-end supply chain has been an ongoing challenge, especially during the socially distanced, remote working times of the past year. DSJ Global has reimagined the hiring process for candidates and organisations so that it is optimised, accelerated and has unlimited possibilities.



Change has been fairly constant for manufacturers and retailers in recent times and the right support is essential to enable growth. The team at DSJ Global specialises in UK procurement and supply and chain recruitment, as well as other key areas such as technical operations. Consultants are trained continuously to ensure that market knowledge and creative insight are developed and honed. The team also works with best-in-class technology to provide a seamless, cutting edge service to clients and candidates alike. The combination of UK-wide knowledge is underpinned by a wealth of resources, including a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals and connections with key people at organisations across the procurement world. As a result there are a range of exciting positions available via DJG Global in the UK, including: Senior Buyer Semiconductors, Strategic Buyer [Transport & Warehousing], Employment & Benefits Counsel and Strategic Operations Logistics Buyer.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Matt Wood, Director at DSJ Global. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



