UK Property Auction News : Can £50k Still Buy You a Freehold London Commuter Base ?

Wallsend, England -- 06/18/2020 -- Key Property Features and Main Selling Points :



- This is a nice bit of freehold land with a vintage glamping pod and lots of trees

- It comprises of approximately 165 square metres of open (green) space in total

- The pod also has a dormant listing on Booking.com and a few other blogs

- This property is exclusively for sale (via online auction) at ? www.pattinson.co.uk

- Auction Bids start from only £45000 , with a minimum reserve price of £50000

- It is quite close (in terms of walking distance) to Gillingham Train Station (in Kent)

- Trains from Gillingham only take about 45 mins to get into Central London

- Access is via a pedestrian alley way entrance which is near a School and a Bus Stop

- It is surrounded by residential gardens and has good potential for development

- Medway Maritime Hospital is nearby and many Hospital Staff live in Pretoria Road

- Visit https://www.pattinson.co.uk/property?id=361559 for further information



CONTACT DETAILS:



The Property Negotiators (Commercial Auctions Division)

Keith Pattinson Silverlink

Wallsend

Tyne and Wear

NE28 9NY

United Kingdom (UK)

Work Phone Number : 0191 737 1154

(+441917371154 if you are calling from outside the UK)

Email Address : Commercial@pattinson.co.uk

Website: https://www.pattinson.co.uk/property?id=361559