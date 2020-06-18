UK Property Auction News : Can £50k Still Buy You a Freehold London Commuter Base ?

A (Detached) Secret Glamping Pod , at Pretoria Road (ME7 4ND) in Gillingham (Kent) , with it's very own Freehold Plot of Land (and Unique Booking.com Listing) ; is currently for Sale via Pattinson Auctions.
Wallsend, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2020 -- Key Property Features and Main Selling Points :
- This is a nice bit of freehold land with a vintage glamping pod and lots of trees
- It comprises of approximately 165 square metres of open (green) space in total
- The pod also has a dormant listing on Booking.com and a few other blogs
- This property is exclusively for sale (via online auction) at ? www.pattinson.co.uk
- Auction Bids start from only £45000 , with a minimum reserve price of £50000
- It is quite close (in terms of walking distance) to Gillingham Train Station (in Kent)
- Trains from Gillingham only take about 45 mins to get into Central London
- Access is via a pedestrian alley way entrance which is near a School and a Bus Stop
- It is surrounded by residential gardens and has good potential for development
- Medway Maritime Hospital is nearby and many Hospital Staff live in Pretoria Road
- Visit https://www.pattinson.co.uk/property?id=361559 for further information
CONTACT DETAILS:
The Property Negotiators (Commercial Auctions Division)
Keith Pattinson Silverlink
Wallsend
Tyne and Wear
NE28 9NY
United Kingdom (UK)
Work Phone Number : 0191 737 1154
(+441917371154 if you are calling from outside the UK)
Email Address : Commercial@pattinson.co.uk
Website: https://www.pattinson.co.uk/property?id=361559