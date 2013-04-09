UK Rapper WiseRap Confirms AfterLife Album Release Despite KFC Major Food Corp Breaching His 6 Year Copyright "WiseWrap" on Their Menu

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2013 -- Forthcoming Release from Paul Rafis Founder Of WiseRap Out May 29th 2013 on all digital outlets.



They got up close and personal to The New London born artist and asked his thoughts on how KFCs Pr have affected his movement. Paul Rafis Founder of WiseRap Replied (Shrugging his shoulders saying "I Feel Offended As KFC makes millions daily while I, the original creator is left with my movement tarnished label alongside a chicken meal)".



He then laughed saying whats Wise About a Chicken Wrap



He then went on to explain how both pr companies are in talks to try and resolve this matter. WiseRap The UK Rapper then laughed and responded " The only reason I haven't had their WiseWrap Menu Inducted is because Usain Bolt is my hero and he likes their chicken wings



WiseRap responded: "I make conscious music and have worked with some truly Real people. KFC has breached me so I expect a full public apology as I was a household name before any WiseWrap was on their StreetWise menu. Also streetwise is a legitimate radiostation who plays my music on Kent 106.6".



Fm Hint Hint..



He then went on to change the subject to tell us about his 10th album "AfterLife" Which is out May 29th. It's his 2nd chart release album. He said its going to be a statement in music for world change helping youth Overstanding.



About WiseRap Real name Paul Rafis

Wise Rap represents Real people struggling to get by in our community who's Passion for music keeps them sane and on the straight path to being a good role model to look up to. WiseRap slain set up the ever so popular compilations Hip Hop Resistance That Have Featured exclusives from The Likes Of Bishop Lamont, Shade Sheist, also Paul Rafis Of @WiseRap received feedback, praise and teachings from KRS-One when he heard his mixtape called 2012 where on the cover vision pictures of floods.



Known also By The Alias the Meatman he got his name out there by working as a butcher from a young age to fund all aspects of Music from releases, he's distributed over 50,000 promo with ease in London and raked in a swift 1.000.000 free downloads on various websites of his free music albums.



Yes people its safe to say Wise rap is the one true voice rapping about Real life issues and he doesn't promote gang culture, guns or knives.



