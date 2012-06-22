UK Residents Over 55 Turning to PensionRelease.net to Unlock Tax Free Cash from Pensions

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/22/2012 -- As more UK residents look to unlock tax free cash from their pensions, they are increasingly turning to PensionRelease.net to get the information and services they need to make sound decisions and start the process. Pension Release provides UK pension release services for those over 55 that want to unlock tax-free cash or income from a UK pension.



An increasing number of UK pensioners are opting to unlock cash from their pensions for a variety of reasons. Most pensions allow some of the pension fund value to be withdrawn free of tax. When crystallising benefits, a person is normally entitled to take up to 25 percent of their pension fund as tax free cash. Increasingly, pensioners over 55 are turning to the specialists at PensionRelease.net to learn about options and navigate the process. “Our first obligation is to make sure that our clients are well informed of the options and the potential consequences, since they are essentially removing money from their pension early,” said a PensionRelease.net specialist.



PensionRelease.net is designed to help pensioners get the information they need to make an informed decision about unlocking the tax-free cash in their pension. Pensioners have the choice of taking up to the maximum in a lump sum of tax-free cash or unlocking a portion for tax-free cash and reinvesting the balance for later use as retirement income via an annuity.



Pensioners must be over 55 and have a pension fund or funds worth in excess of £20,000. Pensioners simply fill in the enquiry form on the website and each enquiry is directed to a qualified Pension Release Adviser with the knowledge and skills needed to help them get the most from their pension. “Unlocking a pension early will affect the income the pensioner can expect later, so they need advice from an expert in the field before proceeding in order to determine if this is the best option,” said the specialist. For more information, please visit http://www.pensionrelease.net



About PensionRelease.net

PensionRelease.net is designed to help UK pensioners get the information they need to make an informed decision about unlocking the tax-free cash in their pensions. Pension release enquiries will be directed to qualified Pension Release Advisers with the knowledge and skills needed to help them get the most from their pension. Pensioners must be over 55 and have a pension fund or funds worth in excess of £20,000.