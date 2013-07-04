"UK Retail Occasions: Mother's Day 2013" Is Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Retailing market report from Conlumino: "UK Retail Occasions: Mother's Day 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/04/2013 -- This report provides an in-depth understanding of how consumers behaved over Mother's Day 2013: what did they buy, why did they buy it and where did they shop, are all examined. In addition, the report examines people's opinions of retailers and of what they are looking for when buying Mother's Day products. The report is driven by unique consumer data and interviews.
Introduction and Landscape
Conlumino's Retail Occasions series helps you to understand how consumers are shopping across the various events and occasions in the retail calendar. For each occasion we analyze the results of a large consumer survey to understand what's happening and what it means for you.
Key Market Issues
1. Understand what's being purchased
We explore what products people are purchasing for each of the key occasions and analyze the penetration rates for key categories. A wide range of products are covered including food, gifts, clothing and goods for the home.
2. Understand where it's being purchased
We monitor which retailers consumers have visited for each of the occasions, what they have used those retailers for and what they thought of them. We analyze retailer customer share both overall and by product category.
3. Explore what's being spent
We examine how much people are spending and intend to spend across the various categories and products and how this differs to previous years. We also look at total household budgets for the various occasions.
4. Understand how people are celebrating
We take a broad look at what people are doing for the various occasions, how they intend to celebrate them and how these things are influencing and affecting their retail and buying behavior.
5. Explore key issues by demographics
We analyze all of the above at an overall level but also provide a breakdown by key demographics as well as by region. On a bespoke basis we can also isolate and explore specific consumer segmentations.
Key Highlights
ACCEPTED ANNUAL OBLIGATION
Met with much less resistance compared to occasions such as Valentine's Day, the purchase of products such as Mother's Day cards and flowers is viewed as very much an accepted annual obligation; undertaken by a high proportion of shoppers. Indeed, a majority believe the Mother's Day occasion to be an important one, with only a small proportion citing guilt as a purchase motivator, highlighting the high buy-in into the occasion.
ECONOMIC CONDITIONS HAVING AN IMPACT ON SPEND
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Tesco, Marks and Spencer, MandS, Asda, Sainsbury's, Card Factory, Boots, John Lewis, Thorntons, Morrisons, Amazon, Clinton Cards, Waitrose, Debenhams, Aldi, Pound land, Co-op, WHSmith, House of Fraser, Next, Wilkinson, Bhs, Waterstones, Pound stretcher
