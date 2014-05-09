MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “ UK Retail Rankings - April 2014 ” to its database.
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Retailing is changing. It's not as simple as there being online competition, but more that online and mobile technology is making customers much better informed. So retailing is becoming ever more challenging and consumers less forgiving of retail shortcomings. The historic strength of a brand is no longer enough if the current season's ranges fall short of what is available elsewhere. We think that the performance of retailers over Christmas 2013 highlights these changes. The UK Retail Rankings 2014 report provides a snapshot of the retail sector in the middle of fundamental changes.
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Table of Content
Executive Summary
On an upward trend
Prospects
The flies in the ointment?
Consumer confidence
Figure 1: State of consumer finances, 2009-14
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Spending intentions
Figure 2: What consumers want to spend on, March 2014
Retailing is changing
Food retailers and the drift away from superstores
Non-food retailers and mobile devices
Better informed shoppers
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