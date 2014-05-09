UK Retail Rankings - April 2014

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Retailing is changing. It's not as simple as there being online competition, but more that online and mobile technology is making customers much better informed. So retailing is becoming ever more challenging and consumers less forgiving of retail shortcomings. The historic strength of a brand is no longer enough if the current season's ranges fall short of what is available elsewhere. We think that the performance of retailers over Christmas 2013 highlights these changes. The UK Retail Rankings 2014 report provides a snapshot of the retail sector in the middle of fundamental changes.



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Table of Content



Executive Summary



On an upward trend

Prospects

The flies in the ointment?

Consumer confidence

Figure 1: State of consumer finances, 2009-14



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Spending intentions

Figure 2: What consumers want to spend on, March 2014

Retailing is changing

Food retailers and the drift away from superstores

Non-food retailers and mobile devices

Better informed shoppers



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