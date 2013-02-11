UK SEO Consultant Offers Effective Online Reputation Management

Slough, Berks -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2013 -- Panda SEO are online marketing specialists based in Slough, Berkshire about 25 miles from Central London. Mark the owner of Panda SEO tells us the company is very pleased to offer a new service, online reputation management.



Mark said "We have been able to effectively managing what appears in the search engine results pages for certain clients, one client had a very big problem, all SERPs (Search Engine Results Pages) contained results bad mouthing the client and their own site was very week. This meant that anyone doing research on the client would find bad reviews and blog posts before the clients own website."



The internet is a major source of information, naturally in this day and age it is the first port potential of call for clients to and consumers looking to make sure their money will be well spent.The problem is that satisfied customers are not as quick to leave feedback as unsatisfied ones are.



The internet also creates an opportunity for disgruntled employees and competitors to write false reviews about your company.



So how can you manage your online reputation?



Mark gives these tips "try to catch any genuine complaints and rectify the situation before it escalates, this can be done by using social networking sites such as Twitter and Facebook. Get your happy clients to write positive reviews on your Google places page, Yelp, etc. it’s natural for any business to have a few unhappy customers, just make sure the happy ones outweigh the unhappy ones."



