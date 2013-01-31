UK SEO Consultant Offers Guaranteed Results

Slough, Berks -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2013 -- SEO stands for Search Engine Optimisation, it is the art of making a website rank higher for specific keywords in the organic results of search engines such as Yahoo, Google and Bing.



In order to make a website rank and improve its rankings in these organic results we need to look at certain on-site factors such as your page's title tag, meta description, etc. these on-site factors account for approximately 20% of your websites ranking.



A larger factor effecting your websites ranking in the organic search results is what you do off-site, one of the most important off-site ranking factors is links. Search engines see incoming links pointing to your site as votes, the more high quality, relevant and authoritative links you have pointing to your site the higher the search engines will rank it.



Panda SEO Services based near London, UK are experts in both on and off-site SEO. Mark from Panda SEO said "my favourite method to build high quality links for my own and my clients sites is guest blogging, guest blogging is the practice of writing unique, high quality articles and then getting them published on high quality niche blogs related to the topic and site we want to improve the rankings of."



Other white hat SEO techniques Mark uses include press release writing and distribution, like this one and social media marketing.



Mark is so confident that his SEO Techniques will work for his clients that he offers them a guarantee, you can see further info of the guaranteed SEO service here. For clients that know a little more about SEO and how to improve their sites organic rankings Panda SEO offer very cost-effective SEO packages.