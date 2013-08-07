UK SEO Consultant Pleased to Be Receiving Positive Reviews

Slough, Berks -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- Mark Stubbles has almost 9 years online marketing experience, he had achieved numerous first page rankings for his own sites and so decided to offer his services on a freelance basis by creating the site pandaseo.co.uk. Mark said that he has been extremely pleased with the positive feedback he has gotten from his clients to date, services offered by Mark include guest blog posting, press release writing, press release distribution, website design, manual directory submission and much more you can see the full range of services offered by Panda SEO here.



Panda SEO is conveniently located in the Berkshire town of Slough which has good transport connections and is just 20 minutes travelling time from major cities like London and Reading, Mark believes this location has helped Panda SEO to build a strong client base. The concept of the site is to offer effective but reasonably priced SEO services that follow Google's webmaster guidelines. Mark believes it is important to follow Google's webmaster guidelines and advises his clients to avoid cheap SEO services that build hundreds of low quality links, these types of services have seen many sites affected by recent Google updates such as Panda and Penguin, Mark has written about these updates many times on the Panda SEO blog and would never risk getting a clients site banned from Google or any other search engine.



In the short time that Mark has been offering his services on a freelance basis he has received very positive feedback from numerous satisfied clients, below are a couple of client comments about the service they have received from Mark:



"Great service many thanks A1++++++++++" This feedback was received from Mark Blackwell at Definition Audio Visual.



"Mark did an excellent job in setting up our Payment page, he is very experienced in what he does and knows WordPress. We will definitely recommend him to others." This feedback was received from Raza Mehdi at Legal & Co.



More testimonials can be found on this page, Mark aims to build his businesses client base further and believes this will be best achieved by continuing to provide the best service possible. Mark welcomes enquiries by phone on 07932 520050 or via the website pandaseo.co.uk.