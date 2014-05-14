Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of UK Smartphone Market to 2015: Mobile Handset Sales by Technology and by Generation market report to its offering

Summary

"UK Smartphone Market to 2015: Mobile Handset Sales by Technology and by Generation" report provides a top-level overview and detailed insights into the operating environment for mobile operators. It is an essential tool for companies active across the telecom value chain in the UK and for new companies that may be considering entering the market.



Key Findings

- Demographics - Statistical data on UK population, households, businesses, nominal GDP, nominal GDP per Capita, consumer price inflation, exchange rates (local currency and US dollar)

- Mobile subscriptions and penetration by population

- Mobile handset sales by quarter

- Mobile handset revenue and average selling price

- Mobile handset sales volume by: type of customer, category, price band, technology and generation, air interface and by feature



Synopsis

This report offers a concise breakdown of the UK operating environment, with both historic data and forecasts to 2015. The report contains quantitative data which covers:



- Demographics - data on the UK population, households, businesses, nominal GDP, nominal GDP per Capita, consumer price inflation, exchange rates (local currency and US dollar)

- Mobile subscriptions and penetration by population

- Mobile handset sales by quarter

- Mobile handset revenue and average selling price

- Mobile handset sales volume by: type of customer, category, price band, technology and generation, air interface and by feature



Since 1986, Pyramid Research has compiled an extensive database on the telecommunications markets in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, North America and Latin America. The core components of this database mainly include:

Regulatory

- Interviews with top officials at regulatory agencies.

- Statistical data published by governments and regulatory agencies.

- Copies of telecom laws and amendments.

- Copies of tariff schedules, interconnection regulations and universal service requirements.

Operators

- Interviews with key officials in strategic planning, marketing, network planning and financial planning.

- Extensive surveys conducted with operators to determine key network statistics, investment, technology rollout plans, subscribers by service, tariff plans and service offerings.

- Internal statistics and bulletins published by operators.

Vendors

- Interviews with key officials within vendors both at in-country offices and in-company headquarters.



Companies Mentioned



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To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/154814/uk-smartphone-market-to-2015-mobile-handset-sales-by-technology-and-by-generation.html

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Roger Campbell

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United States

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