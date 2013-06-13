UK Smartphone Users Enjoy Region's First 4G Weather Forecast Courtesy of EssexWeather.com

Essex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2013 -- From decisions about what to do on Bank Holidays to when to wear “wellies” and overcoats, weather forecasts impact how we live our daily lives. It seems only natural then that weather forecasting keeps pace with technology in an increasingly mobile society. Essex Weather Centre is keeping such a pace and has recently launched the UK’s first 4G weather station.



Although 4G (“fourth generation”) wireless networks have been around for some time, the technology is still new to the United Kingdom, having only been introduced in the fourth quarter of 2012. As a pervasive from of computing, 4G networks enable wireless consumers to enjoy significantly faster data speeds.



Essex Weather Centre is the first UK weather broadcaster to embrace and implement 4G technologies—and with good reason. An internal probe conducted earlier this year found several pitfalls in the centre’s mobile infrastructure. Data delivery was at 82.7%, resulting in important weather observations being undelivered.



“We trialed a range of commercial weather stations connected to the 4G network during February and March, and data delivery for the entire period was at 99.4%,” said Dan Wharton of 4G Networks, a project manager who collaborated with the centre. “Both management and forecasters were impressed with the results and the decision was made to install the first, permanent 4G weather forecast station in the town of South Woodham Ferrers.”



The stations successful installation has laid the foundation for other significant improvements. “With the increase in reliability and speed from the 4G network, we look forward to implementing further instrumentation including sunshine recorders, lightning detection systems and perhaps even live, high-definition streaming of the horizon to further aid our weather forecasting,” said Essex Weather Centre founder Tom Defty. The centre is now in consultation with technology partners to upgrade the existing 14 sites across the county within the next 18 months.



In addition to the daily and long range forecast information, consumers will also enjoy the site’s Webcams, which feature live traffic and weather conditions across Essex. To learn more about the UK’s first 4G weather station, visit EssexWeather.com.



About Essex Weather Centre

Opened in 2009, Essex Weather Centre is proud to be the UK’s first weather forecast station to broadcast in 4G. The centre delivers a local weather forecasting service to both the public and industry across Essex.



