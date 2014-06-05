Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2014 -- RnRMarketResearch.com adds “Market Focus: Trends and Developments in the Soft Drinks Sector in the UK” report to its research database.



This report provides a concise overview of the Soft Drinks market in the UK. After reading this report, you will understand the size of the market, the economic, demographic, and behavioral trends that will drive its evolution and the leading players within the market, allowing you to plan effectively for the future.



Key Findings

- Large modern retail formats such as Hypermarkets and Supermarkets continue to constitute a major share of the retail space, followed by Convenience stores, Traditional Stores, and Specialist Beverage Retailers.

- Older consumers, those aged 55 and over, constitute a quarter of the consumption for both men and women, indicating an opportunity for healthy product lines

- The most important motivation is the search for Better Value for Money, followed by Changing Lifestages as an aging population and altering age group dynamics is changing soft drinks consumption habits

- Consumers’ inclination to buy low calorie, less sugar or no-sugar products continues to impact their choice of Soft Drinks. Furthermore, “natural” claims and products containing anti-oxidants are the other important tags that consumers look for before making a purchase.



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Synopsis

This report brings together consumer insight and market data to provide a comprehensive brief of the UK’s Soft Drinks sector. This allows for the rapid identification of key growth opportunities across 12 Soft Drinks categories and their packaging.



In particular, this report includes:

- Analysis of consumer behavior, economic conditions, and demography reveals emerging opportunities in the Soft Drinks sector.

- Key growth categories are highlighted by analyzing the market dynamics of three Soft Drinks categories.

- The report quantifies the degree of influence that the 20 key consumer trends identified by Canadean have on Soft Drink consumption volumes

- Market shares are provided for the leading brands across Soft Drinks categories

- An overview of packaging trends in the UK Soft Drinks sector is provided, including primary packaging material and type, packaging closures, and outer packaging.



Reasons To Buy

This report brings together Canadean’s market, consumer and packaging research to highlight the best opportunities in the Soft Drinks market in the UK. This overview of the consumer and market dynamics of the UK Soft Drinks sector allows new entrants and established players to gain a rapid and comprehensive insight into the current state of the market, and identify the key trends that will drive growth in the coming years.



Complete Report Available @ http://www.rnrmarketresearch.com/market-focus-trends-and-developments-in-the-soft-drinks-sector-in-the-uk-market-report.html .



Table of Contents

Country Context

Soft Drinks Sector Dynamics

Packaging Insights

Consumer Profile

Future Outlook - Key trends in the UK's Soft Drinks sector

Data Appendix and Summary Methodology



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