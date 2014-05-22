UK Sports Betting Market 2014, Global Industry Analysis

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “ UK Sports Betting Market 2014 ” to its database.
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- UK Sports Betting Market 2014, While regulatory change may close a number of doors to sports marketing operators, the opportunities being created by technological advances and consumer responses to these should continue to open up plenty of new ones.
While regulatory change may close a number of doors to sports marketing operators, the opportunities being created by technological advances and consumer responses to these should continue to open up plenty of new ones.
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Table of Content
Introduction
Definition
Abbreviations
Executive Summary
The market
Warming up for a Brazilian boom
Figure 1: Consumer expenditure on sports betting, 2008/09-2018/19
Market segmentation
Football reins in racing
Figure 2: Estimated consumer expenditure on sports betting, by segment, 2013/14
Market drivers
Streams of potential punters continue to swell
New regime threatens sportsbook investment
Companies, brands and innovation
Sportsbooks get personal and social on mobile
The consumer
Football and horseracing way out in front
Figure 3: Sports bet on, February 2014
Digital first now an option – But mobile first a step too far
Figure 4: Methods of sports betting, February 2014
World Cup betting: Two in five thinking about a flutter
Figure 5: World cup betting intentions, February 2014
What we think
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Issues and Insights
Regulators and legislators put out more hurdles
The facts
The implications
Giving bettors the sports they want (and not the ones they don’t)
The facts
The implications
Venue betting
The facts
The implications
Trend Application
Trend: Access All Areas
Trend: The Suite Life
Trend: Return to the Experts
Market Drivers
Key points
Sporting passions stay mainly outside the betting ring
Figure 6: Most popular spectator and betting sports, February 2014
Betting shops more visible – But attracting few new customers
Figure 7: Betting shop numbers, by operator, 2011-13
Sportsbook demographics lead new wave of streaming
Who's Innovating?
Key points
Paddy Power makes it personal
A new model of WiFi funding
Sports betting comes to Snapchat
Betfuze taps the wisdom of sports crowds
Facebook gamblers start playing for real
Have you heard the news – And had a bet on it?
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Market Size and Forecast
Key points
Sportsbooks bank on Brazilian bonanza
Figure 15: Consumer expenditure* on sports betting**, 2007/08-2017/18
Forecast
Figure 16: Forecast of consumer expenditure* on sports betting**, 2008/09-2018/19
Forecast methodology
Segment Performance
Key points
Run of good results keeps shops out in front
Figure 17: UK consumers’ expenditure* on sports betting**, by segment, 2011/12-2013/14
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