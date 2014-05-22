UK Sports Betting Market 2014, Global Industry Analysis

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- UK Sports Betting Market 2014, While regulatory change may close a number of doors to sports marketing operators, the opportunities being created by technological advances and consumer responses to these should continue to open up plenty of new ones.



While regulatory change may close a number of doors to sports marketing operators, the opportunities being created by technological advances and consumer responses to these should continue to open up plenty of new ones.



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Table of Content



Introduction

Definition

Abbreviations



Executive Summary

The market

Warming up for a Brazilian boom

Figure 1: Consumer expenditure on sports betting, 2008/09-2018/19

Market segmentation

Football reins in racing

Figure 2: Estimated consumer expenditure on sports betting, by segment, 2013/14

Market drivers

Streams of potential punters continue to swell

New regime threatens sportsbook investment

Companies, brands and innovation

Sportsbooks get personal and social on mobile

The consumer

Football and horseracing way out in front

Figure 3: Sports bet on, February 2014

Digital first now an option – But mobile first a step too far

Figure 4: Methods of sports betting, February 2014

World Cup betting: Two in five thinking about a flutter

Figure 5: World cup betting intentions, February 2014

What we think



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Issues and Insights

Regulators and legislators put out more hurdles

The facts

The implications

Giving bettors the sports they want (and not the ones they don’t)

The facts

The implications

Venue betting

The facts

The implications



Trend Application

Trend: Access All Areas

Trend: The Suite Life

Trend: Return to the Experts



Market Drivers

Key points

Sporting passions stay mainly outside the betting ring

Figure 6: Most popular spectator and betting sports, February 2014

Betting shops more visible – But attracting few new customers

Figure 7: Betting shop numbers, by operator, 2011-13

Sportsbook demographics lead new wave of streaming



Who's Innovating?

Key points

Paddy Power makes it personal

A new model of WiFi funding

Sports betting comes to Snapchat

Betfuze taps the wisdom of sports crowds

Facebook gamblers start playing for real

Have you heard the news – And had a bet on it?



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Market Size and Forecast

Key points

Sportsbooks bank on Brazilian bonanza

Figure 15: Consumer expenditure* on sports betting**, 2007/08-2017/18

Forecast

Figure 16: Forecast of consumer expenditure* on sports betting**, 2008/09-2018/19

Forecast methodology



Segment Performance

Key points

Run of good results keeps shops out in front

Figure 17: UK consumers’ expenditure* on sports betting**, by segment, 2011/12-2013/14



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