UK Tech Startup A8muf Offers "Free Sites for Everyone"

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2013 -- Self-funded UK technology startup A8muf launches their groundbreaking free site and blog hosting service with A8muf Sites.



A8muf Sites make it easy for internet users to create beautiful sites and blogs, using their feature rich website and blog hosting platform, which uses cutting-edge web technology that enables online users to create and customize websites regardless of previous experience or technical knowledge. Built on a freemium business model, A8muf Sites earns its profit through low cost VIP premium upgrades that offer users advanced features and eCommerce capabilities.



A8muf Sites features:



A familiar, simple to use editing interface, directly from the browser, offering real-time website control.



Attractive themes and templates, many with responsive and are mobile friendly.



eCommerce tools making the setup of an online store quick and easy.



Social media tools enabling uses to share with the world and connect their site to the top social networks such as Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and more.



Images, Audio, and Video, users can easily drag and drop multiple images into a page, and display them one by one, in a gallery, or in a slideshow.



Google SEO friendly URL permalinks structure and users gain benefit from A8muf Sites Google pagerank.



Safe and Speedy hosting to ensure reliability for each and every A8muf Sites website or blog, no matter the size.



Awesome Community - A8muf Sites is more than a site hosting platform: they are a community.



About A8muf

A8muf is a self-funded UK tech startup founded by Muf Akay. Since its inception, A8muf's focus has been on providing the best services and user experience possible to their customers, clients and business partners. A8muf continues to grow organically providing innovative but simple to use online tools and solutions for business.



Corporate contact:

A8muf

49 High Street Barnet,

London EN5 5UW

Email: press@a8muf.com

Tel: 44 795 1746 232



Media Contact:

Muf Akay

press@a8muf.com