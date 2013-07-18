UK to Australia Travellers Now Qualifying for Travel Street Discounts

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- At this moment, and all through 2013, Travel Street is going to give out discounts to anyone planning to travel to Australia. These discounts apply to all travelers who fly to Australia using any of the major UK airports.



Three Major Australian Cities

Travel Street now has cheap flights to Brisbane, cheap flights to Melbourne and cheap flights to Sydney available. Throughout most of 2013 there have been a large number of passengers travelling over to Brisbane. Brisbane is Australia third most populated city ranking in at 2.2 million. In Brisbane guests can choose to get involved in a number of activities which include river cruises, visiting Southbank, checking out wildlife and more.



Satisfaction is our Guarantee

Customer happiness is what Travel Street UK is focused on the most. Travel Street guarantees affordable destinations that can be booked online. They are confident that they can match the fare of any competition with similar flight and airlines. If Travel Street is unable to match the competitor’s price, you can get your money back with a refund – it should be noted that the “guarantee” does have certain conditions that must be met.



What Travel Street UK is About

Travel Street UK delivers affordable and functioning flights from UK airports to locations all around on a global scale. Travelling should be fun and exciting, and that is what Travel Street tries to give their customers. The well trained staff hired at Travel Street will provide as much help as possible throughout the booking and flight travel process.



Company Contact : NA

Company Email: flights@travelstreet.co.uk

Company Phone : 02071838554