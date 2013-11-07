Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- UK - Top 10 Life And Pensions Insurers - Company Intelligence Report



The report provides market analysis, information and insights into the UK's largest life insurers

Profiles on company size, market shares, products and brands

Comprehensive analysis of market drivers and market outlook

Analysis of company strategy

Deals, news, acquisitions and regulatory developments



Executive summary



The top ten largest life and pensions insurers in the UK recorded gross written premiums totaling GBP78.71 billion in 2012. This accounted for 59.9% of the GBP131.3 billion total for the UK market, a share which has risen from 54.2% in 2011.



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Scope



The report provides market analysis, information and insights into the UK's largest life and pensions insurers

It profiles company size, market shares, products and brands

Comprehensive analysis of market drivers and market outlook

Analysis of company strategy

Deals, news, acquisitions and regulatory developments



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related report;-

Non-Life Insurance In New Zealand , Key Trends And Opportunities To 2017:http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/non-life-insurance-in-pakistan-key-trends-and-opportunities-to-2017

The Pakistani non-life insurance segment recorded robust growth during the review period, driven by the positive economic outlook and favorable government regulations for the segment. In addition, growth in the Pakistani insurance industry is supported by increasing levels of risk awareness and risk avoidance knowledge among consumers. According to International Monetary Fund (IMF) statistics, the country’s GDP grew at a CAGR of 19.2% during the review period (2008–2012) to reach a value of PKR20.7 trillion (US$223.6 billion) in 2012.

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Non-Life Insurance In New Zealand , Key Trends And Opportunities To 2017:http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/non-life-insurance-in-new-zealand-key-trends-and-opportunities-to-2017

New Zealands operating environment for non-life insurance suffered a setback due to the Darfield (Canterbury) and Christchurch earthquakes during the review period (20082012). Losses had an adverse affect on non-life insurers, forcing some to exit the segment entirely and others to reduce their business expenditure. Non-life insurance was the largest segment in the insurance industry during the review period and accounted for 51.4% of the total gross written premium generated in 2012. The non-life segments gross written premium increased at a CAGR of 7.5% from NZD4.8 billion (US$3.4 billion) in 2008 to NZD6.4 billion (US$5.2 billion) in 2012. The segment is fragmented, yet dominated by a number of large insurers, many of which are of Australian origin. Property insurance was the largest non-life insurance category and accounted for 38.9% of the segments written premium value in 2012. Brokers were the leading distribution channel, accounting for 76% of the total new written business in the same year.

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