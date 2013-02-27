UK Top Ranking SEO Offer a Complete Package for Businesses

Glasgow, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2013 -- The well established SEO Glasgow company, Top Ranking SEO Glasgow Scotland, started their business mainly as SEO specialists.



Before setting up her own SEO Scotland company Liz the owner of Top Ranking SEO was employed for a number of years in a number of sectors, including finance and fashion, where her main job was carrying out search engine optimisation for her employers. She took the websites of these very competitive industries to first page positions on Google, Yahoo and the other search engines.



Realizing that all she wanted to do for the rest of her life was search engine optimisation, she decided to branch out on her own, and Top Ranking SEO Glasgow Scotland was born.



To date, Liz has had great success in obtaining page one positions for all sectors of industry.



She has dealt with SEO Glasgow for local firms, as well as having many clients throughout the UK and even further afield whose keywords are of a highly competitive nature, and these are from all different types of businesses.



She has been involved in SEO UK . Her SEO UK range from small local bistros, finance, fashion, dentists, solicitors, fitness centers and all kinds of e commerce websites.



After specialising in search engine optimisation services, Liz then began creating web design Glasgow in which she was already experienced having built websites for herself, friends and her previous employers.



She creates beautiful, and professional websites that are extremely reasonable priced, and of the highest quality.



In the past, the first step Liz makes when approached by an SEO client, is to make a careful analysis of their website to ascertain that the website is SEO friendly that the content is relevant, that the keywords are relevant to the goods and services being offered, and that the percentage of keywords are correct etc.



It became apparent to Liz that it would be much better for a company owner to have the web design and SEO carried out by the same company, as it would rule out any need for the website analysis before the SEO started, making it a cheaper proposition for the customer.



With this in mind Liz has launched a new product which is a very affordable web design and search engine optimisation package. The cost of this combination is lower than if web design and SEO where ordered separately.



At the very beginning, before any web design begins, a quotation for the website and several months of search engine optimisation will be quoted and if the prospective client decides that he is not interested or wants a different SEO package he does not have to proceed.



It is so affordable and is probably less than many small local companies are paying for local press advertising.



It is important to remember that not only is the web design and SEO package cost effective, but it will attract many more customers than any local press advert ever could.



Liz and her team are very confident that this new package will prove to be very popular, and would suit any company and budget, and they look forward to many companies being able to afford web design and SEO as the cost is very reasonable.



Top Ranking SEO Glasgow are a search engine optimization UK company, and provides a complete SEO and web design service.



Address:

The Web Studio

Burnside Road

Rutherglen

Glasgow

44 0141 250 7139

topranking @ aol.com

http://www.top-ranking-seo.co.uk/