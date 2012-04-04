UK Travelers Avoid Hefty Single Supplement Fees With Holidays of a Lifetime from Singles on SunDays

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2012 -- UK solo travelers can avoid substantial single supplement charges and experience once-in-a-lifetime singles holidays with help from the newly launched Singles On SunDays, a travel agency specialising in Caribbean singles holidays.



Whether a person is interested in adventure, health and well-being, a booming nightlife, self-evaluation or simply relaxation, the new travel company offers a variety of stunning, hand-picked solo holidays for everyone.



According to the company, “The team at Singles On SunDays is made up of a group of keen travelers who love white sandy beaches, fitness classes and afternoons at the spa. We have all been to the Caribbean alone, as well as to the resorts we feature and we would happily go back time and time again.”



Singles On SunDays currently features holidays for singles to destinations throughout the Caribbean, including Antigua, Barbados, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Jamaica, St. Lucia, and Turks and Caicos, as well as cruises in with multiple stops.



Solo travelers can peruse the company’s list of highly rated hotels and resorts to find the singles holidays that best suit their needs. These hotels have been hand picked for those best suited to discerning solo travelers.



For those singles who do not wish to travel solo, the company can arrange a holiday for them and a friend or companion. This reflects the flexible approach Singles On SunDays adheres to.



What Singles On SunDays is not is a dating site. The company simply specialises in arranging luxury holidays for single travelers. From experience, they understand the intricacies of travelling alone and can add that personal touch in arranging tailor made holidays.



For more information, or to book a singles holiday today, visit http://www.SinglesOnSunDays.com



About Singles On SunDays

Recently launched, Singles On SunDays is a specialist travel company based in the UK offering luxury solo holidays to the Caribbean without the hefty single supplement charged by other agents. They are backed by a company with 30 years experience fully bonded by the Civil Aviation Authority under Air Travel Organiser's License (ATOL).



The Singles On SunDays team is incredibly passionate about Caribbean holidays. The company has heavily researched and explored the best hotels for singles holidays and is confident customers will love the Caribbean as much as they do!