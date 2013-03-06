UK Umbrella Company Tarpon Launches New Contractor Salary Calculator

Edinburgh, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2013 -- A new contractor salary calculator has just been launched by Tarpon, a leading UK umbrella company who specialize in contractor tax efficiency.



The new calculator has been created to provide contractors with a quick and easy way of estimating how much take home pay can be earned as a contractor working through Tarpon, after all tax, national insurance and fees have been deducted.



The contractor salary calculator works by simply entering an hourly rate and a few basic contact details. The user will then able to view their NET salary immediately, therefore discovering their potential take home pay in a matter of seconds. The calculator will also display a return percentage of the salary.



A spokesperson from Tarpon commented on the launch:



“Tarpon are very proud of the new contractor salary calculator. As a company we are always looking for ways to improve the services we provide, we believe that this is just another step forward, that shows Tarpon as a market leading umbrella company who provide an excellent service whilst maximizing contractor earnings.”



“We encourage all users to provide feedback on their experience with our new umbrella company calculator – good or bad.”



One can try the new calculator by visiting the following page: https://www.tarpon-uk.com/contractor-salary-calculator/



Or by speaking to one of our tax experts on 0800 434 6402, to find out more. If required, one can also choose to request a contractor call-back in a choice of nine different languages.



About Tarpon

Tarpon are an umbrella company specializing in contractor tax efficiency, enabling contractors to maximize their income and streamline their admin. Tarpon also provide contractors and agencies with professional advice surrounding potential employment law and tax challenges, including IR35 and AWR.



