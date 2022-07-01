UK & US Procurement Specialists Merge to Create Rethink Group

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2022 -- Two players from the world of procurement have joined forces to create the new Rethink Group, expanding reach in both the UK and the US. The first of the two collaborators is Lifecycle Management, an end-to-end provider of contract management services based in Oxford, which focuses on improvements and efficiency through contract and supplier lifecycle. The second is Procura, an award-winning management consultancy that delivers transformation of client procurement functions. The Rethink Group is made up of 80+ professionals across the UK and US and will provide opportunities for both businesses to add depth to their individual offerings. This is likely to include an extension in business lines at Procura, for example, moving from consulting to managed services. Together, the combined forces within the Rethink Group will be able to offer a broader spectrum of options to many more clients across an expanded geographical area.



When it comes to procurement jobs, the mergers that take place among key players are vital to note. Part of DSJ Global's role as a leading specialist recruiter in this field is to stay on top of the latest developments, not just to identify potential candidate opportunities, but also to provide hiring support to those businesses going through transitions. The team at DSJ Global are experts when it comes to procurement jobs and also provide vital assistance in many other connected areas, such as hiring for supply chain, logistics and technical operations. Over the years the firm has built up a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals, which is vital to its offering. A network of contacts with hiring managers across the industry ensures that opportunities can be created for talented people keen to take a career-defining next step when it comes to procurement jobs. The firm works with many different types of enterprises, from innovative startups to well-established brands.



Versatility is a key strength at DSJ Global - the team uses a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions to design hiring options for every recruitment need. The firm also has impressive geographic flexibility that includes a nationwide network in the US covering most major hubs across the country, including New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. As procurement jobs are part of a global industry DSJ Global has developed extensive international resources too - the US team is part of a worldwide workforce of more than 1,000. Plus, DSJ Global is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. As the market for procurement jobs continues to shift, the best hiring support is agile, insightful and up to date. DSJ Global regularly trains consultants to ensure that they can deliver on all these - plus, all work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. As well as procurement jobs there are many different roles available today including Logistics Specialist, Senior Electronics Engineer and Transportation Supervisor.



Emily Prendergast, Executive Director at DSJ Global, shares that, "global supply chains have made headlines around the world, as teams have worked to address the shortages faced in many industries. The role of procurement and supply chain professionals will be critical in solving these challenges, and the demand for this talent continues to grow across every sector from consumer goods and pharmaceuticals to energy, technology, and more."



About DSJ Global USA

DSJ Global USA partners with organizations across the logistics and supply chain sector. The firm's 1000 employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.