According to a research report "UK Video Surveillance Market by Offering (Hardware (Camera, Storage Device, Monitor), Software (Video Analytics, VMS), Service (VSaaS)), System (IP, Analog, Hybrid), Vertical and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets, UK Video Surveillance Industry to Grow at a CAGR 4.9% from 2022 to 2027



Adoption of intelligent systems across smart city applications to provide a growth opportunity



The video surveillance market in the UK is growing rapidly, with the increasing use of wireless surveillance technology in various settings such as hospitals, schools, restaurants, and city surveillance projects. Due to its convenience and flexibility, wireless surveillance technology has become a preferred option for many video surveillance companies. The government has taken several initiatives to improve security in the country, and wireless surveillance technology has been a significant aspect of these initiatives.



City surveillance, for instance, has successfully employed wireless surveillance technology in crime detection and traffic monitoring. As a result, the government has increased its spending on security equipment, including wireless surveillance cameras. Many small and medium-sized enterprises and companies have also adopted wireless surveillance systems in and around their operating premises. Consequently, there has been a noticeable surge in wireless surveillance systems in the UK, leading to a shift from analog to IP surveillance systems. The government introduced the Protection of freedom act (PoFA), which provides protection for biometric and personal data used for CCTV and automatic number plate detection (ANPR) systems. For instance, According to CCTV.co.uk in 2022, London has more than 700,000 CCTV cameras, which equates to roughly one camera for every 13 individuals. Public bodies in London collectively own and operate more than 24,000 cameras, including those of Transport for London, the Metropolitan Police (excluding body-worn cameras), the City of London Council, and local authorities. These government initiatives and trends fuel the growth of video surveillance companies specializing in wireless surveillance technology and the video surveillance market in the UK.



The UK government has increased its spending on security equipment, including video surveillance cameras; the demand for city surveillance is also leading to the growth of the video surveillance market in the UK. Significant investment by government bodies across smart transportation in the UK is expected to boost market opportunities in the video surveillance industry. For instance, in April 2022, it announced an investment of USD 8.9 billion to overhaul and level up to major local transport schemes outside of London. Video surveillance solutions play an essential role in new development and smart transportation projects. These funding activities, government schemes, and trends will provide significant advantages to regional security vendors nationwide.



