UK Web Hosting Company Introduces Lifetime Guarantee

Kent, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/30/2013 -- A Lifetime Money Back Guarantee has been unveiled by Complia Limited, making it the first web hosting provider to offer such a deal. With 13 years in the business, the company is confident its experience will accommodate any small business serious about its website. Also included in the guarantee are the company’s email service, reseller hosting, and windows hosting plans, while any customer can be assured their site will be secure and reliable.



Compila provides award-winning web hosting. Customers have a choice of Linux or Windows operating systems, with support for ASP or .NET. The plans are also flexible and clients can switch over to a VPS hosting package rather than pay the expenses of dedicated servers. Based on Microsoft Exchange 2010/2013 hosting edition, the services are available through any Internet connection.



The company offers several different plans its lifetime guarantee applies to, beginning with the starter plan. Subscribers get one domain plus 1 GB of web space and unmetered monthly bandwidth. A number of technical features are provided such as 47 software scripts, custom error pages, PERL and C+ CGI scripting, FTP updates, and custom error pages. Bargain, Business, Commerce, and Professional plans are also available. With the Professional plan, members get a UK or global domain, unlimited number of hosted domains, and unlimited space limits.



Also, Compila works hard to satisfy customers. It provides 24/7 online and email support and unlimited telephone support. Firewall and port monitoring, daily backups, and more are provided. Best of all, there are no contracts to sign and members can transfer to another host. They can also end the service at any time, except the Starter plan which requires a two year minimum purchase.



For more information on the Lifetime Money Back Guarantee and Compila’s diverse array of web hosting services, go the company website at http://www.compila.com.



About Compila Limited

Established in 2000, Compila Limited provides award-winning website hosting and email services which run 24/7 and 365 days a year. Its datacenter has been awarded for energy efficiency and its affordable services are backed by a unique Lifetime Money Back Guarantee. The company employs a senior management team with over 30 years of experience in computers and telecommunications, allowing for the best hosting services to be provided.



Contact:

Harvey Raybould

Compila Ltd

sales@compila.com

Chislehurst Business Centre

1 Bromley Lane

Chislehurst

Kent

BR7 6LH