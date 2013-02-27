UK Web Hosting: Reseller Hosting Bonus Months Offer Upto 1 Year Free Hosting

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2013 -- One of the Leading UK Web Hosting Providers, WebhostUK Ltd announced another interesting offer on its most economical and reliable Linux and Windows Reseller plans which will definitely save great amount of money for customers. Starting February 25 2013, WebhostUK Ltd is offering Bonus Months on each Reseller Annual plan. Sign up for WebhostUK Reseller Turnkey Solution and launch your own web hosting company within few minutes without investing in office and setting up support department.



What’s The Offer?



- Order Bronze Reseller Annual Plan and Get Additional 3 Months Bonus.

- Order Silver Reseller Annual Plan and Get Additional 6 Months Bonus.

- Order Gold Reseller Annual Plan and Get Additional 9 Months Bonus.

- Order Platinum Reseller Annual Plan and Get Additional 12 Months Bonus.



Note: While placing order, just add a Note regarding which plan you have purchased and Free Months you get with the respective package. The Free months will be added manually by the billing department when the order and payment is received and verified. Reseller Hosting Bonus Months is not a one-time offer but the Free Period will be added during each Renewal with the Price-Freeze.



WebhostUK Ltd Reseller Bonus Offer



Reseller Hosting Bonus Offer



Why WebhostUK Reseller Plans?



- WebhostUK Reseller Plans are for any client group looking to start their own web hosting business or to manage multiple domains through individual control panels.

- Reseller Plans at most affordable price starting from just £9.99 per month.

- Bonus up to 12 Months Free with Reseller Annual Plans.

- High configuration Dell Servers Physically located in one of the Best UK Data Centers.

- Free 24x7x375 Days Technical Support.

- Free 100% Private-labeled Support through Ticket system

- Instant Account Set-up.

- Free Softaculous (Auto-install Script Library) available in Cpanel.

- Private Nameservers Supported.

- Free Data Transfer.

- 99.9% Uptime Guarantee.

- 30-Day Moneyback Guarantee



Free Add-ons With Reseller Plans:



- Free Geotrust Rapid SSL Certificate (On Selected Reseller Plans).

- Free WHMCS billing software license (On Selected Reseller Plans).

- Free Vision Helpdesk software (On Selected Reseller plans.)

- Free Dedicated IPs (On Selected Reseller Plans).

- Free Enom Reseller Account.



Facts about WebhostUK Ltd:



- One of the Best UK Web Hosting Provider since 9 years.

- Launched in 2004 and continues to lead the industry.

- Registered in England and Wales – Company No.: 06804234

- VAT Registration No.: GB946132917.

- Skilled-friendly staff standby to assist you round the clock 365 days.



To compare and order our Linux Reseller Plans, please refer following link: WebhostUK Linux Reseller Plans



To compare and order our Windows Reseller Plans, please refer following link: WebhostUK Windows Reseller Plans



The Reseller Hosting Bonus Offer is valid for a limited period of time and can be discontinued upon management’s decision. So what are you waiting for? Order now and take the benefit of Offer before it gets over!



Many Thanks!

Contact: Webhost UK Limited

Sales Telephone: +44 203 3180 600

Live Chat: Chat with Sales Executive

Email: sales@webhost.uk.net