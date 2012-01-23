UK Women Turn to Paul’s Hair & Beauty World for a New Look in the New Year by Using Hair Extensions

Greater Manchester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2012 -- Women throughout the UK are adopting a New Year New Look mantra through the use of high quality hair extensions and other beauty products and tips from Paul’s Hair & Beauty World. Paul’s Hair World supplies individuals and leading salons with the very best hair extensions, hair pieces and wigs as well as a complete range of styling products and accessories.



Hair extensions have become the ubiquitous hidden beauty and glamour product for women throughout the world. Those in the UK are true converts to the ability of human and synthetic hair extensions to create a natural and glamorous overall look that is indistinguishable from their natural hair. For more than 20 years, Paul’s Hair & Beauty World has been at the forefront of the hair extensions market by providing women with the highest quality and broadest variety of extensions for a new year new look makeover. “The women that view our online catalog and tutorials are amazed at the variety of lengths, colours and styles that are easily available,” said a Paul’s Hair & Beauty World specialist.



Human and synthetic hair extensions provide instant length, a natural look and require less maintenance and care than human hair. Synthetic hair extensions are even less expensive and still need minimal upkeep to maintain a wonderful style, texture and volume.



From human and synthetic hair extensions to wigs and hair pieces, Paul’s prides itself on maintaining the highest reputation through the use of the world’s best brands, hair extension tools and accessories. Their online guides provide detailed videos, instructions and images on how to utilize and implement different extensions and lace fronts. “You can also call one of our highly-trained and experienced hair extension and beauty consultants or one of our hair extension shops in Manchester, Liverpool or Leeds for expert advice or to discuss your requirements,” said the specialist.



In addition to the premiere hair products, Paul’s Hair & Beauty World also carries a comprehensive range of beauty products including nail care, electrical styling products, hair extension after care, contact lenses and perfumes. For more information, please visit http://www.pauls-hair-world.co.uk



About Paul’s Hair & Beauty World

With more than 20 years in the hair and beauty industry, Paul’s Hair & Beauty World is one of the largest and most popular specialists of hair extensions in the UK. Paul’s carries the largest selection of top brands for human and synthetic hair extensions, wigs and hairpieces as well accessories and a wide range of beauty supplies. In addition to the full online Website catalog, Paul’s has four stores based in Northwest England.