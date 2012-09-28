UKAS Accredited ISO Certification from the Leading Midlands Certification Body

Priorslee, Telford -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2012 -- Interface NRM Ltd, based in Telford, has just obtained UKAS Accreditation as an ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 Certification Body.



This internationally renowned accreditation means that Interface NRM can now certify a wide range of Companies against ISO 9001 and ISO 14001. These Companies will receive the highest level of Accreditation: the UKAS ‘Tick and Crown’ logo and confidence that their ISO Accreditation will be recognized both nationally and internationally.



Dr Gavin Jordan, Managing Director of Interface NRM, said ‘UKAS Accreditation will enable us to provide our clients with the very highest level of ISO Certification available, coupled with an effective, efficient and supportive service’. As one of the very few UKAS accredited Certification Bodies in the West Midlands, Interface will also be very competitive on pricing.



Interface NRM Ltd are based in the prestigious e-Innovation Centre at the Telford Campus of the University of Wolverhampton. Interface NRM have been supporting businesses and organisations locally, nationally and internationally with Quality and Environmental Management Support and Certification for more than 10 years. They are members of the Wolverhampton Chamber of Commerce and Federation of Small Businesses.



For more information visit http://www.interface-nrm.co.uk/ or email info@interface-nrm.co.uk



Contact:

Interface NRM Ltd

Dr Gavin Jordan

01952 288325 / 07720 430779

E-Innovation Centre, University of Wolverhampton, Priorslee

Telford, TF2 9NT, UK

info@interface-nrm.co.uk

http://www.interface-nrm.co.uk/