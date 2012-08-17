UKHCGDiet.com Aims to Be the United Kingdom's Hottest HCG Diet Blog

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2012 -- Diet fads rise and fall, but some diets stick around for the long-term. Over the last few years, the HCG diet has managed to create a dedicated following of dieters in countries all over the world. By suppressing the appetite and reducing hunger cravings, the HCG diet aims to provide safe and effective weight loss results.



One website wants to help residents of the United Kingdom learn more about the HCG diet. At UKHCGDiet.com, visitors will find a blog that lists some of the latest information about the HCG diet. The blog is updated on a regular basis with information pertaining to the UK HCG diet, including dieting tips and articles about the safety of the HCG diet.



A spokesperson for UKHCGDiet.com explained what the blog hopes to accomplish:



“There are hundreds – if not thousands – of different diets in the world today. Some of these diets are dangerous, while others are extremely effective. We wanted to educate our visitors on what we feel is the best diet in the world today – the HCG diet. On our blog, we talk about why HCG is the world’s safest, healthiest, and most effective diet.”



The goal of the site is to educate and inform visitors about why the HCG diet works. For those who know nothing about the HCG diet, the editorial content will walk visitors through exactly what the diet involves. HCG is a hormone that suppresses the appetite, while taking the drops, dieters lower their daily caloric intake to 400, 800, or 1200 calories per day.



Once visitors are ready to begin their weight loss journey, UKHCGDiet.com also provides a direct link to an HCG diet solution supplier in the United Kingdom. Visitors can buy HCG drops through this link. The UKHCGDiet.com blog is affiliated with a supplier called HCG Excite, which claims to have provided over 250,000 UK residents with the diet solutions they need:



“We’re proud to be affiliated with HCG Excite, which is the country’s number one retailer of HCG diet drops. HCG Excite offers a number of different HCG packages for dieters of all levels of experience, and we feel that they offer the highest quality ingredients at the most competitive prices.”



UKHCGDiet.com seeks to perform two important tasks. Along with educating visitors on the benefits of the HCG diet, the website seeks to connect visitors with safe and reliable HCG diet solution suppliers in the United Kingdom. For prospective dieters wanting to lose weight in as little as 23 days, UKHCGDiet.com believes their site can help.



