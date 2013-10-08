UKLandlordInsurance.com Offers a New Way for Landlords to Get the Cheapest Insurance

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- Home insurance can be a complex beast when a home is insured for a family. It can be even more complicated when renting out a house as a landlord to a person or persons that have contracted the building or even single rooms within it. Landlords insurance can make the difference between renting a property being a tenable and profitable prospect to something that can sink a business plan, so it’s crucial to get the best deal. UK Landlord Insurance.com is a website that offers a new way for landlords to get the best quote.



With traditional price comparison individuals have to enter all their details then compare and evaluate the offers they find, often between hundreds of insurers. With UK Landlord Insurance users simply enter the details of their property and the type of cover they require via the website, and an insurance professional from the company will ccontact them with the best available quote.



This free, no obligation quote is drawn from detailed research undergone by UK Landlord Insurance to find the best providers with the best prices. The company claims it can help save landlords up to 35% against their existing quote based on their previous successes.



A spokesperson for www.UKLandlordInsurance.com explained, “We are regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and get a small commission for each quote which is successfully taken on- 70% of this commission is then reinvested into the company to continue expanding and offering our best services to more landlords around the country. The commission system ensures that we are motivated to find the very best deal for landlords, because they are under no obligation to use the quote we offer. It is therefore always worth it for landlords to come to us and see what we can do for them. We believe we offer the best cover with the market leading prices thanks to our industry expertise and large database of insurers.”



About UK Landlord Insurance

UK Landlord Insurance is a free to use service for landlords wishing to reduce their insurance needs. They compare a selected group of insurance companies and pass the cheapest insurer on to their customers so they can get the best deal available on the market today, a service which is completely free to the enquirer. For more information, please visit: http://www.uklandlordinsurance.com/