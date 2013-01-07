UKModels Agency Fans Making Plans for Meteor-Shower Star Gazing

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2013 -- Over the next day or two, weather permitting, fans of uk models agency have heard that they could see a meteor display. A lesser known, but nonetheless stunning meteor shower called Quadrantids, is expected to begin during the early hours of the 3rd of January, and peak as the sun begins to rise on the 4th.



A number of ukmodelshops followers were thrilled to learn that the yearly shower – whose name was derived from that of a now-extinct constellation – will consist of more than two hundred shootings stars, which should be visible to the naked eye throughout the night. The constellation was discovered by Jerome Lalande, a French astronomer, in the late eighteenth century, who named it Quadrans Muralis, and from this, the name Quadrantids was derived. Located between the Draco and Bootes constellations, the Quadrans is said to represent one of the earliest astronomical instruments used to plot and observe stars.



However, as reported by uk models agency scientists have warned that this year’s shower may be slightly less spectacular than previous ones, as a result of the light of the moon, and those on the Southern Hemisphere will be unable to view the display.



Although some forecasters have predicted cloud cover over the coming days, many of ukmodels London fans are optimistic about catching a glimpse of the shower, and intend to stay up late into the night in the hopes of spotting the shooting stars. The Royal Astronomical Society reported that the meteor shower is likely to be most easily viewed around the Midlands, the north-west and the north-east of England.



Experts at NASA have explained that the Quadrantids originates from an asteroid named as EH1, which is believed to have broken off from a comet several centuries ago. The shower will begin as soon as the Earth starts to pass through the asteroid’s debris field. After having orbited the sun for several hundred years, the shower will enter the Earth’s atmosphere at an incredible speed of 90,000mph, and will then burn up about fifty miles away from the surface of the planet.



ukmodelssports fans are eager to start the New Year with a late-night meteor shower. However, for those who dislike the idea of standing out in the cold, gazing at the stars, NASA will be setting up a webcast, using a powerful camera which will be positioned on top of the Marshall Space Flight Centre, so that meteor shower can be watched online.



