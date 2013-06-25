UKModels Agency - High-Heeled Shoes Have Pointed History

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- High-heeled shoes have been around since the 16th century. Making an entrance in France, high-heels have remained part of the woman’s fashion wardrobe since the mid-19th century and show no signs of fading away any time soon. UK models Manchester clients agree that the high-heeled shoe is a part of woman’s fashion that is here to stay.



The fashion industry is not the only reason the high-heeled shoe has remained popular. Internet research shows that men are aroused by the gait that accompanies the wearing of high- heeled shoes. This tends then to suggest that the fundamental appeal is from a deeper impulse rather than just the striking look of the footwear. While watching the catwalk you will notice the overstated steps models take while modeling new fashion along with the shoes, and even some heels have become much embellished in order to draw extra attention.



Researchers also report that women walk with smaller and more frequent steps when wearing high-heels, so the gait then tends to exaggerate the aspects of femininity. UK Modelshops customers will undoubtedly not stop promoting high-heels as long as this trend of attraction continues. Appeal sells fashion, so if the heels continue to appeal; sales continue to rise.



UK Models forum users often discuss the topic of footwear. Although heels can be uncomfortable at times, they do seem to make women feel as though they look more attractive when wearing them. Many UK models Facebook entries reference high heels too. They are a definite staple in the fashion world. Changing the way a woman steps and exaggerating the swing of the hips is something that no other footwear or fashion article can accomplish.



Fashion designers must consider the footwear as much as the clothing when launching a new idea. Fashion research shows that how a model walks and displays the newest fashion will cause memories to be more lasting than if the clothes were shown on a mannequin. Footwear and how it affects the gait and sway then becomes even more important to leaving a lasting impression on those watching the catwalk. High-heels definitely have a pointed effect in the fashion world.



A University of Portsmouth research team showed the gait only of women walking in high-heels and in flat shoes. They found that the attractiveness of the walkers scored higher for those in high-heels. This research also showed that many of the women walking in flat shoes were mistaken for men because of a longer step and less rotation of the hips.



