UKModelShops Noticing the Silver Models for Expressive Style

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- The catwalk and fashion shoots are no longer being dominated by just the young and thin. Silver haired models ranging in age from 80 year to 102 years are showing the young crowd how expressive faces can keep models in the spotlight.



Anti- aging is no longer a term that needs to be used for UKModels Female because there is beauty for the entire life according to the older ladies. Photographers feel the same way and these older ladies have begun to turn the fashion world upside down. UKModels Manchester clients will agree that these older models will let children see age in a different light, learn to appreciate the wrinkles, and see beauty at any age.



The matured models will admit that they do still try to keep in shape as much as possible. Walking flights of stairs rather than taking the lift will keep the legs toned, but you do not lose beauty as you age, you only advance the look into elegance. That elegance reflects in the photos and internet global branding by Karen Walker Eyewear showcasing women from ages 80 to 93. UKmodels male that are aging may have openings in the future too. Style is not gender specific. Older gentlemen could soon be gracing the cover of magazines showing trends for golf attire or comfortable outerwear.



UKmodels London followers also keep abreast of the latest senior models and are impressed with their flash and elegance and strong signature styles. It is the timeless glamour that impresses, no matter if it is glitzy or just impeccably hip, the age is not the focal point, it is the inner beauty, the wisdom that shines through.



Many of the models that are featured in senior or pensioners circles were not fashion models as younger women. They are ladies that have a style of their own and are expressive with that style. They are not trying to capture attention like the younger generations, they are only making a splash to treat them and exude an individuality they could not previously showcase. Senior models, or silver stylistas, are showcasing eyeshades, hair styles not typical of older women, yet still keeping the silver hair, and accessories like scarves and flashy boas. They may not be gracing catwalks as you would typically think a fashion model would, but they are gracing magazine covers worldwide with elegance gained with age alone.



