‘UKPersonalLoanScore’ is One-Stop Shop for UK Residents in Need of a Loan

Glasgow City, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2012 -- The new year is here and for many people across the UK, this means making resolutions. Many of these promises typically involve things like finally remodeling the kitchen and bathroom, getting credit card debt under control, or going back to school.



In order to achieve their dreams for 2012 and beyond, many people will need to look into some type of loan. But applying for loans can be a very time-consuming process involving endless paperwork. It can also be confusing to know which type of loan is best—from car loans and secured loans to equity release plans and more, trying to find the right one can seem like an almost impossible task involving hours of research.



A website has been getting a lot of attention lately for the way it offers UK residents the opportunity to compare the loan market’s leading suppliers, all by using just one quick application form.



UKPersonalLoanScore opened in 2005 and from its first day in business, it has prided itself on helping each and every customer find the best loan that is right for his or her particular needs. The company compares over 250 loan plans and searches over 90 percent of the secured market to find what will fit each and every client’s loan needs, even if the applicant has a bad credit history, missed payments or a mortgage that is in arrears.



The types of loans that are available to UK applicants through UKPersonalLoanScore are numerous: homeowner loans, personal loans—both secured and unsecured—debt consolidation, business loans, home improvement loans and more.



“We gather some of the best loan offers available for UK residents, and allow you to compare them quickly and easily to find the right deal for you,” an article on the company’s website explained.



“We also have dedicated review pages, updated news articles relating to the general personal finance market and also many interesting loan articles. All in all, a one stop loan shop!”



Using the user-friendly website is easy; simply log onto the home page and begin browsing the educational articles that offer tips and advice about different types of loans. Interested clients may fill out a 2-minute application right on the site and then quickly get a loan quote.



About UKPersonalLoanScore

UKPersonalLoanScore is a UK loan company established in 2005 that offers UK residents the opportunity to compare the loan market's leading suppliers using just one application form. We will search the market to find the best loan based on the applicants circumstances. Loan purposes include home improvements, debt consolidation, new car purchase, wedding costs, school fees and more. For more information, please visit http://www.ukpersonalloanstore.co.uk