Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Ukraine Beer Market Insights 2013 market report to its offering

Product Synopsis

A detailed market research report on the Ukraine beer industry. Researched and published by .



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

. This report comprises high level market research data on the Ukraine beer industry, published by . The report covers total market (on- and off-premise) and includes valuable insight and analysis on beer market trends, brands, brewers, packaging, distribution channels, market valuation and pricing.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

A 2% decline in sales of beer was recorded in 2012. There was an increase in the first half of the year because of the UEFA 2012 football tournament.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

. The gloomy economic news and expected inflation made Ukrainians rather pessimistic in 2012. During the year, fears of a new economic crisis, possible devaluation and high inflation (after the elections) were widespread concerns.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The Ukraine Beer Market Insight report is designed for clients needing a quality in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Beer market. The report provides a much more granular and detailed data set than our competitors. All data has been researched, brand upwards, by an experienced 'on-the-ground' industry analyst who conducts face-to-face interviews with key producers, leading companies in allied industries, distributors and retailers.



Key Features and Benefits

This report provides readers with an excellent way of gaining a thorough understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Ukraine Beer industry. Data includes volumes from 2008 to 2012 plus forecasts for 2013, enabling historical and current trend analysis.



This report provides readers with in-depth market segmentation: mainstream, premium, super premium, discount, alcoholic strength, local segmentation, beer type.



This report provides data and analysis of the performance of both domestic and imported brands and reports on new product activity in 2012.



This report provides an analysis of industry structure, reports on company volumes and contains brewer profiles for major brewers.



This report provides distribution channel data (on- vs off-premise) and discusses the latest trends in the key sub-channels. Packaging data includes consumption volumes by pack material, type, size, refillable vs non-refillable, multi-serve vs single serve. Market valuation data and pricing data, including beer consumption by price segment/distribution channel and selected consumer beer prices are also included.



Key Market Issues

Alcoholic beverage prices rise by around 1%



Belarus lifted restrictions on beer imports from Ukraine in May, which allowed Ukrainian beer producers to increase exports to Belarus which is an important market for them.



After the ban on street consumption was introduced in 2012, the mainstream segment started to decline rather rapidly



Sales of beer in Ukraine continued to decline by 2%.



The gloomy economic news and expected inflation made Ukrainians rather pessimistic in 2012. During the year, fears of a new economic crisis, possible devaluation and high inflation (after the elections) were widespread concerns.



Key Highlights

The active growth within the beer industry stopped from 2008 and it remains in crisis due to an extremely unfavorable legal and tax environment in Ukraine



In May 2012 the Ukrainian parliament tightened requirements on advertising of beer. All bans on the advertising of alcoholic beverages and tobacco products were extended to beer.



All market leaders were active in terms of new product development. Most product launches were premium and rather innovative for the market.



After a dramatic decline in the previous year, exports demonstrated a 13% increase in volume in 2012. At the same time import volumes increased by an impressive 41% in 2012.



The most popular beer type is lager (marketed as 'svitle' by most domestic producers). Most mainstream, premium and discount brands belong to this beer type



Companies Mentioned



CARLSBERG UKRAINE (formerly SLAVUTICH, CARLSBERG GROUP, earlier- BBH UKRAINE , MILLER BRANDS UKRAINE (formerly CJS DONETSK GROUP SARMAT) , OBOLON , SUN INBEV UKRAINE (formerly SUN INTERBREW UKRAINE)



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/139563/ukraine-beer-market-insights-2013.html