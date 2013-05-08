Ukraine Doctors Successfully Cure Tuberculosis and Virtually Eliminates HIV with a Complex Homeopathic

Sarasota, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- Miraculous Results for Patients with HIV and Tuberculosis reported in a Study Underway In Ukraine Using a Complex Homeopathic Known as ENERCEL®



When asked how the study is progressing the doctors reported “The results are Fantastic!”



A clinical trial involving patients with co-infection of HIV and Tuberculosis is being conducted in Ukraine where tuberculosis is a serious problem and is often complicated by concurrent HIV infections.



The aim of the study is to evaluate Enercel®’s efficacy treating patients with co-infections of Tuberculosis and HIV at the Regional AntiTuberculosis Hospital in Chernigov, Ukraine. Specifically, to evaluate improved immune system function; lessen or eliminate the amount of HIV virus in the bloodstream; and to verify the elimination of Tuberculosis in the lungs.



Never before has the addition of one product made such a positive impact treating both a viral and bacterial infection.



It was concluded from the 3 month objective findings that Enercel® is effective in eliminating Tuberculosis in the lungs with a very short treatment regime. Enercel® is a safe, low-cost, homeopathic medication that has shown preliminary efficacy in the management of HIV infection associated with Tuberculosis. The Immune system function was improved, HIV in the bloodstream was markedly reduced and Tuberculosis was eliminated in the lungs. Analysis of control patients suggest that anti-retroviral medications are effective in reducing viral load in patients with very low CD4 counts, but they remain at risk for opportunistic infections and/or have a delayed or absent rise in CD4 count and most importantly the addition of Enercel®results in a rapid elimination of viral particles in the bloodstream and swift reconstitution of the immune system in patients with HIV and TB co-infections.



These results are particularly noteworthy for the following reasons:



1) This is the first study to show that a single medication [Enercel®] is able to effectively treat both a severe viral [HIV] and bacterial [TB] infection simultaneously.



2) Co-infection with TB and HIV is much more difficult to treat than either infection alone.



3) Each enrolled patient had Clinical Stage 4 HIV/AIDS-- the most severe stage and the most difficult to treat with standard therapy alone.



4) Elimination of TB from the lungs in a short time period will have a tremendous economic impact as well as reducing the chances of multiple drug resistant strains of Tuberculosis.



The study is ongoing with newly enrolled patients into the study—each of which is taking Enercel® only for HIV.



The full three month report can be found at http://www.enercel.com/3-month-results



W.H.A.T.’s mission is to share Enercel®’s valuable health benefits, our accumulated knowledge and protocols worldwide and to make it available for all that desire a safe and effective solution to chronic illness and a pathway to a healthy life.



We are getting closer to our goal every day.



Company: World Health Advanced Technologies, Ltd. (W.H.A.T.)

Manufacturers of Enercel® Advanced Homeopathy

Sarasota, Florida 34231

941-927-3444

What2000@juno.com

http://enercel.com