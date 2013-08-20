Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Ukraine Petrochemicals Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering

Ukraine's petrochemicals industry has been hit by plant closures and poor domestic and external markets.

However, BMI believes the situation could be turned around in H213 following a government deal that

could reopen plants and spur investment in downstream plastics conversion sectors.

Ukrainian petrochemicals output continues to perform poorly in the first four months of 2013 with

chemicals sales down 19.1% y-o-y in the period. Plastic production fell by 55% y-o-y to 90,500 tonnes,

following an 11.4% fall in output to 487,500 tonnes in 2012. The decline is mostly related to the suspension

of activity at Karpatneftekhim's complex.



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