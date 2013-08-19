Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Ukraine Power Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering

Ukraine's dependence on Russia for gas remains the most significant challenge for Ukraine's

energy policy, exposing the country to ongoing price disputes and strengthening Russia's geopolitical

leverage. Domestic sources cannot fuel all gas-fired generation, so Ukraine wishes to boost its nuclear and

renewables capacity, while simultaneously attempting to divert its gas imports away from Russia.

Investment is unlikely to reach the required level, due to low sales prices for power and the government's

weak fiscal position, although the IMF is pushing for tariff increases.

Key trends and developments in the Ukrainian electricity market:

? Ukraine's power generation in 2013 is forecast by BMI to be 181.06 terawatt hours (TWh). During the

period 2013-2022, Ukraine's overall power generation is expected to increase by a compound annual

growth rate of 1.70%, reaching 214.34TWh. Driving this growth will be an annual average gain of 2.49%

in gas-fired generation. Non-hydro renewables will also play a bigger role in the country's energy mix,

growing by an annual average of 27.96% over the same period. Ukraine has a much more aggressive

view of power consumption trends than BMI. An increase in electricity demand to 307TWh by 2020 and

to 420TWh by 2030 is envisaged by the state, and government policy is to continue supplying half of this

from nuclear power. This will require 29.5 gigawatts (GW) of nuclear capacity in 2030, up from the

current rate of 14.84GW. The scale of the increase is at odds with likely economic growth and population

needs, and the cost of the capacity expansion programme is likely to be beyond Ukraine's capabilities.



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