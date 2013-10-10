"Ukraine Quarterly Beverage Tracker Report Q22013" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Beverages market report from Canadean: "Ukraine Quarterly Beverage Tracker Report Q22013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Product Synopsis
Published by Canadean, this Quarterly Beverage Tracker report provides a detailed analysis of the latest developments in the Ukraine beverage market
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
In the current climate of economic uncertainty and market volatility companies need to know about more than just data. This report provides a complete overview of all commercial beverage consumption trends, latest market developments and an economic mood indicator
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Ukraine officially remains in a state of recession. Most of the official and expert forecasts state that GDP will not be able to demonstrate any growth in 2013, previously slow growth was foreseen. The consumer mood of Ukrainians has started to decline again. In Q2-13 the consumer confidence index in Ukraine was the lowest since April 2011.
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What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
The Ukrainian soft drinks market is very consolidated. In most categories its performance depends on the activity of two international and a few domestic operators.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
Designed for clients who want to understand the latest trends in the Ukraine beverage industry and want more detail and analysis on this data. Canadean's Ukraine Quarterly Beverage Tracker report is ideal for benchmarking total market vs retail audit data and is an essential tool for keeping up-to-date with the latest industry and market developments
Key Features and Benefits
Readers are provided with a summary snap shot table showing category growth in Q22013vsQ22012, together with 2012 actual volumes, 2013 forecast volumes and projected growth
An economic mood indicator, completed by Canadean's local consultant, examines (on a scale of one to five) whether confidence levels in the industry are better or worse than the previous quarter, whether net prices are rising or falling and how Private Label products have performed versus the rest of the market. Selected retail pricing data is given for the most recent quarter and the previous four quarters, enabling analysis of price movements.
Key highlights of the last quarter's commercial beverage performance are identified and the key market drivers examined
Volumes for Q2 2013vs Q22012, full year 2012, moving annual totals (MAT) and 2013 forecasts are provided for each individual beverage category, together with supporting text on quarterly performance and forecast assumptions. More granular data is provided for the Carbonates category, with data split by regular vs low calorie, and by key flavours. Significant activity in the soft drinks industry is covered including recent new product introductions (detailing flavour, pack type, pack size, retail price and selected pack shots) and the latest industry news.
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