Ukraine Shipping Report Q2 2013 - New Market Report

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/04/2013 -- The port of Odessa is set to continue holding the top position in Ukraine's maritime sector in terms of both total tonnage and container throughput in 2013 after overtaking the port of Illichivsk in terms of boxes handled in 2010.
Odessa is in a strong position to build on in 2013. The operator of the container facility at the port, HPC Ukraina, the Ukrainian unit of Germany's Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik AG (HHLA), is seeking to increase the port's role in the global container shipping sector by developing it into a direct port of call, thereby decreasing Ukraine's reliance on the Romania's port of Constantza for its box transhipment. The first phase of a new deep-water container terminal is expected to commence operations in November.
Over the medium term we project further growth at the port of Odessa. Illichivsk will be implementing a development programme to more than double its total throughput capacity.
Headline Industry Data
- 2013 port of Odessa tonnage throughput forecast to grow 14.0%; over the medium term we project a 30% increase.
- 2013 port of Odessa container throughput forecast to grow 12.3%; over the medium term we project a 71% increase.
- 2013 total real trade is forecast to contract 2.55%.
Key Industry Trends
Illichivsk Expansion Approved; Capacity To Increase To 76mn Tonnes: Ukraine's Minister of Infrastructure, Volodymyr Kozak, has approved the new Development Programme for the Sea Commercial Port of Illichivsk. It is intended to expand the port's capacity and will more than double the facility's annual capacity from 30mn tonnes of cargo to 76mn tonnes. The programme was approved in January 2013 and includes a number of investment projects, aimed at the reconstruction of the approaching channel, improving ports' road and rail infrastructure, connectivity and energy efficiency.
Ukraine Seek Compensation Deal For Port Investments As New Law Comes into Effect: Ukraine-based legal services company Interlegal has been approached by the Ministry of Infrastructure to outline an adequate law enforcement method that will put in place a compensation arrangement for investments made on the country's ports. The solution is expected to allow the Administration of Sea Ports to maintain control over the investment process and instruct the final compensable amount that will be due. The Administration of Sea Ports of Ukraine, a single legal entity headquartered in Kiev, becomes the manager of country's 18 state ports, each currently being independent legal entity, in June 2013, when the Law on Sea Ports comes into force.
